Last Weekend Of June 2020: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and I hope all had a super week,.

Thanks to several news items this past week related to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s been very easy for us to provide a lot of content these last seven days and especially with head coach Mike Tomlin talking to the media on Tuesday and with the Hall of Fame game being postponed until 2021 on Thursday. We still have almost five weeks to go before Steelers training camp gets underway so that’s a lot of time for us to attempt to fill with content that will keep all of yinz properly entertained and occupied. We’ll do our best.

While it is indeed a bummer about the Hall of Fame game and inductions this year, at least we’re now set to see them a year from now. Perhaps former Steelers guard Alan Faneca and late scout Bill Nunn will wind up being part of the 2021 class and that way it becomes an even better week in Canton, OH for fans of the Steelers. It’s time both of them get in.

Not much is happening with me this weekend. I now ride 25 miles a day on an exercise bike to help with my health issues. That takes about 75 minutes, which isn’t bad when you have the music going and one of those virtual beach ride videos going. I’m making spaghetti on Saturday and will try to fit a Walmart run in before Sunday night. I have two more Maryland games to rewatch Friday night so that will keep me busy charting some as well.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night. There is a twist this week, however. One lucky respondent will win a copy of the new James Conner book on us. I will let David O. choose the winner late Saturday night via a random draw so get those five answers to these questions in pronto.

Thank you to all of you who visited the site this past week and month. We set a new June record that I did not see coming. Have a blessed and safe weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Interesting discussion today on The Terrible Podcast about New York Jets DT Steve McLendon, who is in his final contract year at $2.5 million for 2020. Would you give up a 2021 sixth-round selection for McLendon as a one-year rental for 2020?

2 – Do you believe the NFL will ultimately get all 256 regular season games played in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

3 – Who will be the Steelers starting right tackle come Week 1 of the 2020 regular season against the New York Giants?

a) Matt Feiler

b) Chukwuma Okorafor

c) Zach Banner

4 – Over/Under 999.5 total yards from scrimmage for Steelers running back James Conner in 2020?

5 – Inside linebacker Vince Williams has averaged 624.3 defensive snaps played per season for the last three seasons. In 2020, will Williams be over or under that 624.3 snap number?

Recap of 2020 Juneteenth Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents selected two defensive backs as the Steelers player they would add to the current roster if those players were in their prime: Troy Polamalu and Rod Woodson. Respondents also mentioned Donnie Shell and Mel Blount making the secondary the most mentioned position group.

Question 2: Ben Roethlisberger emerged as the favorite to win the team MVP award among respondents with 65% of the vote. Diontae Johnson is a surprising candidate on 15% of the ballots.

Question 3: A 45% plurality of respondents missed the NHL the most during the coronavirus pandemic. MLB edged out the NBA 30 to 25% as the major sports league we have missed the most.

Question 4: Steelers Depot were evenly divided on keeping either outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi or Tuzar Skipper if only one could make the roster. Interestingly, there was also sentiment to either keep both or move on from both among respondents.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents gave us an interesting list of movies they like that many people they know don’t like:

Four Rooms

Idiocracy

Friday

The Way of the Gun

Gone with the Wind

The Royal Tenenbaums

For Love of the Game

Shallow Hal

My Cousin Vinnie

Tin Cup

Caveman

Point Blank

Troll 2

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The Room

Jeremiah Johnson

Ski Patrol

Johnny Dangerously

I have not seen most of these flicks. Anyone viewed them all?