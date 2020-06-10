Watch: The Depot 180 – June 9th – Episode 30

Episode 30 – June 9th, 2020
Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.
Today I discussed the NFL’s expanded reopening plans including the Hall of Fame game to kick off the season. I also talk about a Cameron Heyward interview and his thoughts on the nose tackle position for the 2020 season – including some thoughts on Daniel McCullers.
