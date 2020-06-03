Watch: The Depot 180 – June 2nd – Episode 28

Episode 28 – June 2nd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about the latest offseason announcements including a requirement for training camps to be held at team facilities. I also discussed Steven Nelson‘s 2019 season and his aspirations for 2020.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version