Watch: Breakdown, Comparison Of T.J. Watt To J.J. Watt

Looking to kill some time on this Saturday and learn a little about pass rushing in the process? If so, you’ll enjoy the latest video from Alex Rollins on Youtube in which he breaks down and compares Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and his older brother, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

When it comes to T.J. Watt, specifically, Rollins does a great job of showing the things that the Steelers outside linebacker has already accomplished as a pass rusher in his first three seasons in the NFL in addition to an area where he can still improve in, rushing with power.

Also included is a nice breakdown of older brother J.J. Watt playing effectively against a duo run blocking scheme.

This 13-minute-long video is the perfect length and very informational.