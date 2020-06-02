The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Big Play Series, Butler Evaluation, 2021 Free Agents, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few recent comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter about T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. That conversation leads to us discussing the probability of Dupree getting an extension in the next six weeks and what it means if he doesn’t.

Alex and I then discuss Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler and give him a number grade based on the job he’s done to date. We also look at the expectations for the Steelers 2020 defense and what it means for Butler and opinions of him should those expectations ultimately be met.

Somehow, Alex and I start discussing the several Steelers players currently set to become unrestricted free agents in 2021 and what that means for this year’s team and overall expectations.

Alex and I move on to discuss my recently started series that covers the Steelers longest offensive plays of the last 50 years by season.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

