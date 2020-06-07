Steelers To Log Second-Least Amount Of Air Miles In 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season shouldn’t include the team having much, if any, jet lag thanks to the extremely limited amount of time they’ll spend in the air as part of their regular season schedule.

According to a graphic put out this past week by CBS Sports HQ, the Steelers will log just 6,600 air miles in 2020 and only their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, will log less.

The longest road trip in 2020 is off their bye week and that’s in Week 9 when they travel to play the Dallas Cowboys. That weekend the Steelers will log 2,134 air miles in their round-trip to Dallas and back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers second-longest road trip of the 2020 regular season will take place in Week 11 win they travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida. That trip is 1,388 air miles to and from. The Steelers game in Week 12 is at home against the Ravens and on Thanksgiving night, just four days after they return from Jacksonville.

Those 6,600 miles also apparently factors in the Steelers flying in Week 17 to play the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Steelers, however, normally just charter a bus when they travel to play the Browns on the road.

With the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals also having similar schedules in 2020 as the Steelers and Ravens, it’s not surprising that each is ranked 29th and 30th on this year’s least-travel-distance list.

The last time the Steelers played the teams in the NFC East and AFC South as part of their regular season schedule was in 2008 and they finished with a 12-4 record and they went on to win Super Bowl XLIII.