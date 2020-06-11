Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

As always, welcome back to the Thursday edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. We’re here for the next hour to answer anything on your mind. As a quick heads up, Dave and I do a Monday live stream over on Youtube with the same Q&A format. Here’s a link to the channel and last video we did.

WeWantDaTruth: Hey Alex…hope all is well. IYO, what’s the primary area the Steelers need to address before start of the season to narrow the gap between us and the AFC’s top teams (Chiefs, Ravens).

Alex: Doing well! Hope the same to you and yours. It’s hard to address needs in a significant way at this point. Even the areas I’d like to upgrade, like backup safety, offer you generally only so many moves. No great talent will be available and sometimes you trade for the next JJ Wilcox.

I think this team just needs to gain clarity at key spots. Quarterback, of course, checking the final boxes on Ben’s rehab. Nothing matters if he’s not the same ‘ol #7. And clarity at nose tackle, which I’ve talked about endlessly, figuring out whose the starter, is there a rotation, if so, how does that look. You have to stop the run to compete in the AFC North. No arguing that.

And finally, clarity along the o-line. Will an Okorafor/Banner take hold of the RT job? Line looks different if that answer is yes or no. So just some internal questions the team has to figure out over the next ten weeks.

Alex: It probably will come down to special teams or wherever there’s an injury that opens a door. On paper to start the year, it’s unlikely anyone – even Claypool – makes a significant impact on their side of the ball.

I think McFarland could provide enough big plays in the return and run/short pass game to draw headlines early. Running back is also going to be the easiest position to transition to in a difficult offseason, which gives him a leg up. But I think most of their picks – Claypool, Highsmith, McFarland, Brooks Jr, can all impact on special teams pretty much out of the gate.

Brian Tollini: T or F. With our current roster, it would be harder to make the playoffs if we lost Minkah for a stretch of 6 games than Ben.

Alex: Nah, that’s false. It would be a huge blow to lose Minkah but he’s not your Hall of Fame quarterback. Ben is the last guy you want to lose. That’s how most teams with a franchise QB operate. Pittsburgh is no exception.