Watch: The Depot 180 – May 26th – Episode 26

Episode 26 – May 26th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about Minkah Fitzpatrick being left off Pete Prisco‘s top 100 list. I also discuss the Steelers ticket sale strategy and the NFL’s reopening plan.

