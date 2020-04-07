The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Mock Draft Recap, Dobbins Vs. Akers, Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes general manager Kevin Colbert reportedly wanting three rounds added to the 2020 NFL draft, ‘Hard Knocks’ reportedly choosing the two Los Angeles teams and the most recent rehab comments from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers had two players named to the All-Decade Team on Monday so Alex and I also go over that news. That results in his talking about if center Maurkice Pouncey will ultimately be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

I released my most-recent Steelers mock draft on Monday so Alex and I review it pick-by-pick. Alex then goes over five reasons why the Steelers shouldn’t draft a running back this year.

As promised, Alex and I do deep breakdowns on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Florida State running back Cam Akers in this episode. We discuss which one probably best fits the Steelers and if either should be considered second-round selections this year.

Alex review his study on the Steelers and what they usually look for in the draft when it comes to outside linebackers.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

