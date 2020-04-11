Report: Former Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix To Sign With Colts

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix will reportedly have himself a new team soon.

According to Jordan Schultz of espn.com, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign Nix to a one-year contract later today.

The #Colts are expecting to sign FB Roosevelt Nix to a one-year deal later today, per source. The 28-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 with the #Steelers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2020

Nix, who was released by the Steelers in March after the team signed free agent fullback Derek Watt, entered the NFL originally in 2014 with Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He only played in three games last season with the Steelers due to a knee injury. He was scheduled to earn $1.45 million in 2020 prior to being released by the Steelers.

During his time with the Steelers, Nix was a stellar fullback and a core special teams demon. He was credited with 35 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt during his five seasons in Pittsburgh.

On offense, Nix registered just four carries for 4 yards and a touchdown in his five seasons and caught 12 passes for another 69 yards and a touchdown.

After the 2017 season, Nix played in the 2018 Pro Bowl after being named to the AFC team as an injury replacement.

Nix is considered a street free agent so him signing with the Colts will not impact the compensatory draft pick formula.