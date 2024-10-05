Steelers OT Broderick Jones Fined For Late Hit In Loss To Colts

Though he didn’t draw a flag on the play, second-year Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Broderick Jones was fined $11,255 for a late hit in the 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

According to the NFL Gameday Accountability for Week 4, Jones was the only Steeler fined on the play, though the penalty was called on guard Spencer Anderson.

The play came on a 2nd and 13 from the Indianapolis 39-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields checked the ball down to running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the middle of the field. Patterson gained 5 yards, and at the end of the play as the pile was held up some, Anderson and Jones came flying in, clearing defenders off the top.

Anderson went first, and then Jones was second. Both were very clearly late. Anderson was called for the penalty, but Jones ultimately landed the fine, turning a tough day against the Colts into a worse one a few days later.

Here’s the play.

It’s a bad play from both Anderson and Jones, and now the second-year pro is a little lighter in the pocket book due to the decision making on the play.

Not only did it cost Jones in the end, it cost the Steelers, too, as it went from a 3rd and 8 to a 3rd and 23, effectively ending the Steelers’ offensive drive, costing them points and leading to a punt.

Earlier on the drive, Colts’ pass rusher Isaiah Land was flagged for roughing the passer on Fields, pile-driving him to the turf and landing with all his weight on the quarterback. The penalty extended the Steelers’ drive as Land sacked Fields on a 3rd and 9, but turned it into a 1st and 10 near midfield.

Here’s a look at Land’s sack that caused him to be fined $5,083 coming out of Week 4.

Not much Land can do there. It’s a crappy penalty be hit with, but it’s textbook as to what the NFL is trying to get rid of as Land well, landed right on top of Fields.

Fortunately, Fields escaped the sack without injury and was no worse for the wear after having the big pass rusher land on him. But it did cost the young pass rusher a decent chunk of change as the league continues to protect quarterbacks and makes it harder to play defense overall.