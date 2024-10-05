Dan Moore Jr.: ‘Can Feel The Urgency’ Within Steelers To Make This ‘Redemption Week’

The Pittsburgh Steelers came up just short against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, and it was their own fault. They made too many mistakes, digging themselves into a deep hole early on. It sounds like the team beat themselves up over that performance, too. Dan Moore Jr. recently stated that the Steelers seek redemption this week.

“I feel like we let [the Colts] walk away with one,” Moore said Saturday to George Von Benko on WMBS Radio. “Not a great feeling, especially when it’s one of those games where you could’ve won and should’ve won. It was definitely essential urgency on Monday just to make corrections, get guys in the building, get on the next game plan. You can feel the urgency for this Sunday for redemption week.”

That sounds like the right attitude to have. The Steelers were flying high, sitting undefeated atop the AFC North. Then the Colts punched them in the mouth. Now, they’re lined up to play the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The world will be watching, so it’s the perfect chance to prove that they’re better than how they looked against the Colts.

Moore and the offensive line probably have that desire a little more because of their performance in Week 4. They couldn’t get anything going in the run game, getting pushed around. They should have better luck against the Cowboys, who have a bad run defense.

Everything is lining up for the Steelers to perform well against the Cowboys, which probably only makes Steelers fans more nervous. It sometimes feels like the team drops the easiest games. The game against the Colts had that feeling. 39-year-old Joe Flacco came in as quarterback, and somehow, it felt like the Steelers had a worse chance of winning the game.

The Steelers need to be careful not to try to do too much, though. This week, there’s no need to stray away from their game plan to prove a point. They should be able to run the football, play good defense, and capture victory. They should be fine if they don’t turn the ball over.

We’ll see if the Steelers can find some redemption this week. It’s not like the sky is falling on them, but putting up another bad performance would not inspire confidence. The Baltimore Ravens are starting to heat up, so it’s important that the Steelers win this week to keep their hold on the division. There’s a lot of time left in the season, but getting back on track now sure would be nice.