The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Transactions, New CBA, Salary Cap Status, NFL News, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping all of the transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers on a very busy Monday for the team. We talk about the Monday releases of three players, Anthony Chickillo, Mark Barron and Johnny Holton and the retirement of guard Ramon Foster. We also discuss the Steelers placing the franchise tag on Bud Dupree on Monday.

The Steelers have reportedly restructured the contracts of five players as of the recording of this show so Alex and I recap those transactions and speculate about the cap space created by each of them.

We go over the new CBA passing over the weekend and where the Steelers currently sit salary cap-wise. We go over what’s next on the Steelers to-do list and if we think more cuts or restructures are on the way. We also discuss the forthcoming restricted free agent tenders.

The Steelers have already seen two of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich, agree to new deals with other teams so Alex and I recap that news. We also go over the other reported early free agent agreements that took place on Monday, the start of the annual legal free agent tampering period.

A few trades took place on Monday as well so Alex and I spend a little time talking about those as well as quarterback Tom Brady announcing Tuesday morning that he won’t be back with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

