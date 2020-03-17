Steelers To Sign FB Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first outside free agent signing. And it’s one with a familiar last name. The team has signed FB Derek Watt, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s a three year deal, worth nearly $10 million.

Source: FB Derek Watt is signing with the #Steelers. Multiple Watts now in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Fullback Derek Watt is signing a three-year, $9.75-million deal with the Steelers, per source, reuniting with brother T.J. in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2020

Watt, of course, is the older brother of outside linebacker TJ Watt.

Last year, he carried the ball seven times, caught three passes, while logging 16 tackles on special teams. He played 326 snaps there, most of any fullback, and will help ease the loss of Tyler Matakevich, who signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Do you like good special team players? If so, you'll love Derek Watt. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/58JI4pQAl8 — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2020

Pittsburgh struggled without a fullback last year after Roosevelt Nix dealt with nagging injuries that ultimately landed him on injured reserve.

