Steelers Sign G/C Stefen Wisniewski To Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their second unrestricted free agent of the 2020 NFL season and it’s guard/center Stefen Wisniewski.

Wisniewski, a Pittsburgh native, played his college football at Penn State and was drafted originally by the Oakland Raiders in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft

Last season Wisniewski, now a two-time Super Bowl champion, played for the Kansas City Chiefs and he started two games. He can play both center and guard. Most of his snaps last season came at left guard. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season and Wisniewski started at left guard in that win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After playing his first five seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Wisniewski signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April of 2015. He started all 16 games at center for the Jaguars in 2015. The next three seasons Wisniewski played for the Philadelphia Eagles and he started 24 games during that span. He reportedly had a free agent visit with the Steelers almost four years ago in March of 2016. About a week or so later he signed with the Eagles.

Wisniewski was signed by the Chiefs last October and played 210 total offensive snaps in 11 total games.

The addition of Wisniewski was needed after guard Ramon Foster retired this past week and center/guard B.J. Finney signed with the Seattle Seahawks. His addition will still allow the Steelers to address the center/guard position during the 2020 NFL Draft at some point.

It will now be interesting to see if Wisniewski and Matt Feiler wind up battling for the starting left guard spot this summer. At worst, Wisniewski should be the Steelers backup swing interior lineman as he can play both guard and center.

