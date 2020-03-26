Steelers Sign Former XFL S Tyree Kinnel

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed another former XFL player.

According to agent Vince Calo on Twitter, safety Tyree Kinnel signed a contract with the Steelers on Wednesday. Kinnel most recently played with the DC Defenders.

Very proud of our own Tyree Kinnel for signing a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers today. #Grit #HAIL @tkinnel_2 Hail Ventures & Consulting Hail Media Group Ltd @bo_brabo — Vince Calo (@vjcalo) March 26, 2020

Kinnel, 23, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, where he registered 154 tackles, two interceptions and one sack during his college career. At his 2019 pro day, Kinnel reportedly measured in at 5110, 207-pounds.

In four preseason games with the Bengals last year he register four total tackles and two defensed passes.

Kinnel recorded 17 total tackles with no sacks or interceptions this past season in the XFL.

Kinnel is the third XFL player to sign with the Steelers so far, joining defensive tackle Cavon Walker and tackle Jarron Jones.

https://mgoblue.com/sports/football/roster/tyree-kinnel/17018