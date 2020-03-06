Steelers Had Formal Meeting With Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor At Combine

We now know another prospect the Pittsburgh Steelers met with during last week’s Combine. Add Tennessee EDGE rusher Darrell Taylor to the list, according to SB Nation’s Justin Melo.

Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor had formal meetings at the combine with the #Steelers, #Chiefs and #Texans, among others. He also spent the day in Nashville yesterday with the #Titans. He met with several members of their staff.#NFLCombine | #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 6, 2020

Taylor is one of the better names in an EDGE class viewed as week overall though Kevin Colbert referred to it as “unusually strong” during the Combine. He certainly has the size the team looks for, weighing in at 6’3/5 267 with 33 inch arms. At Indy, he didn’t work out in any of the events.

With the Vols, he racked up 26.5 career TFL and 19.5 sacks, including 8.5 TFL as a senior. He was invited to and participated in the Senior Bowl though had a pretty quiet week.

He’s viewed by many as a Day Two selection though in our scouting report, linked below, our Josh Carney put a mid Day Three grade on him. He noted Taylor’s bend and pursuit but dinged him for a weak get-off and limited pass rush plan.

