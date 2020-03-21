Steelers Free Agent TE Nick Vannett Signs With Broncos

It’s been a busy Saturday for Pittsburgh Steelers unrestricted free agents as yet another one has signed with a new team.

According to several reports on Saturday, tight end Nick Vannett has come to terms with the Denver Broncos on a two-year contract. Vannett, an Ohio State product, reportedly signed for $5.7 million for two years and his deal included a signing bonus of $1.75 million.

Nick Vannett deal with Broncos: 2 yrs, $5.7 million

2020: $1.75 signing bonus; $1 mill salary ($750k gu); $250k per game roster. Total: $3 million.

2021: $2.75m salary (non-guaranteed)#9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 21, 2020

Vannett, who was acquired by the Steelers early in the 2019 regular season via a trade for with the Seattle Seahawks, played in 13 games with Pittsburgh and caught 13 passes for 128 yards. Vannett did not show to be a great run blocker in the 13 games that he played last season with the Steelers and that was disappointing to see.

While the Steelers liked Vannett during the 2016 pre-draft process, he ultimately was drafted by the Seahawks that year in the third-round. He caught 48 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns for the Seahawks in the 42 total games that he played in. The Seahawks traded Vannett to the Steelers after Week 3 in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was evident the team was prepared to move on without re-signing Vannett on Friday when they came to terms with tight end Eric Ebron on a two-year, $12 million contract. The Steelers also restructured the contract of tight end Vance McDonald recently which guarantees he’ll remain in Pittsburgh for at least one more season.