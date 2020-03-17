Steelers Free Agent DT Javon Hargrave To Sign 3-Year, $39 Million Contract With Eagles

The 2020 NFL league year won’t begin until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST but when it does, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to become a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hargrave, who was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State, is poised to sign a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Hargrave’s deal reportedly includes $26 million fully guaranteed.

Last season Hargrave registered 60 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. For his NFL career he has registered 168 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Hargrave was speculated to have a free agency market value of around $15.5 million per year. His new agreement with the Eagles obviously comes in a little lower than that at $13 million per season.

The Steelers should receive a third or fourth-round compensatory draft pick value for next offseason for the loss of Hargrave via free agency based on the known contract numbers.

The Steelers will play the Eagles and Hargrave in 2020 at Heinz Field.