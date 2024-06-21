Cam Heyward Sees Javon Hargrave Potential In Keeanu Benton: ‘He Can Be Just As Good’

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot this offseason to address most of their areas of need, but not every problem was solved. While the most glaring need is wide receiver, the next biggest position that needs improved could be along the defensive line. Cam Heyward is in a standoff with the Steelers’ front office in search of a new contract, so it’s not out of the question that his time in Pittsburgh could come to an end sooner rather than later. Larry Ogunjobi could be in a similar spot, and the rest of the pieces along the defensive line are either unproven or not at a high enough level to start. However, Heyward seems to believe one player could take a serious leap forward.

Keeanu Benton was the Steelers’ second second-round pick last year, and as Heyward dealt with injuries throughout the season, he ended up playing more in his rookie year than most expected. In that limited playing time, he was excellent, constantly wreaking havoc despite only having one sack. Recently, Heyward was answering questions from fans on Twitter, and one post asked him about his opinion on Benton for this upcoming season.

“KB is really good,” he wrote. “Sky the limit! He can be just as good as [Javon] Hargrave was but there’s a lot of work to be like Hargrave.”

Hargrave, a defensive tackle, played for the Steelers from 2016-2019. Hargrave was a great player with the Steelers, and he’s continued to elevate his game since leaving Pittsburgh, making two Pro Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Like Benton, Hargrave ended up playing above expectations in his rookie year. He proceeded to build off that momentum and become a fantastic player.

It seems Heyward believes Benton has this kind of potential, but also that he needs to not become complacent in order to reach his full potential. The Steelers would kill to have a player like Hargrave along their defensive line this season, so if Benton can muster up that kind of production, the entire team would be in a much better spot. Their improvements at linebacker and corner won’t matter if they can’t stop the run or generate interior pressure.

Based on comments he made this offseason, it seems Benton is working as hard as he can to become that type of player for the Steelers. Heyward will most likely play for the Steelers this year and pairing him with Benton and Larry Ogunjobi could give the Steelers a seriously underrated defensive front. The Steelers don’t feel like themselves unless they have a terrifying defensive line ready to destroy opposing quarterbacks. Benton, Heyward, and Ogunjobi could be the best trio they’ve had there since Heyward, Hargrave, and Stephon Tuitt. Everything starts in the trenches, and being strong up front makes everyone else even better.