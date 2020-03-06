Pavelle: Steelers Mock Draft (Version 3.0)

I try to do one or two of these a month during draft season in order to highlight some lesser known players while illustrating the different paths that Pittsburgh might take. The details shift, but it always comes down to choosing the Best Player Available (“BPA”) in any given year. Most years are kind enough to offer a player who also matches up to a roster hole. That isn’t the case in 2020 because the Steelers are a pretty complete team and the Tight End class is… you know. The best ones in the class (imo Kmet and Trautman are tied for “TE-1”) haVe a grade equivalent to OT-9, WR-11, QB-6, and RB-6. Never mind all the players at Edge, DL, Safety, and a pretty good Corner class.

That is why I keep coming back to a position of secondary want on offense. Need is a tiebreaker; I would rather get the better player at the lesser position. It’s only a matter of which one; hence this series of mocks to examine the possibilities.

The first time through I explored the ”Top RB falls to Round 2” scenario, which may still be the most likely. After that I went out of the box to choose “Mr. Trade Down in Round 2”. This time I will look at a third possibility, which happens to be one of my favorites.

1:18 Lest anyone forget, we’ve already made our Round 1 pick: FREE SAFETY MINKAH FITZPATRICK.

Some big time expert made a good point the other day. If you were picking at #1 or #2 overall and had your choice between (a) any non-Quarterback prospect in the draft, and (b) the 100% guarantee that you were getting a Year 2 all-pro Free Safety who would fit your locker room to perfection, which one would you choose? He had a simple answer: “You deserve to be fired if you chose anyone but Minkah Fitzpatrick.”



2:17 T/G LUCAS NIANG



I’ve been doing this for a while, and I feel comfortable saying that a typical draft will offer two or three Offensive Tackle locks with early Round 1 grades, one or two expected to go in the mid- to late 1st (15-25), and another one or two with 20-40 grades that Tackle-needy teams will often push into the late 1st. A total of 4-6 in all. Early-2nd picks tend to be caused by red flags such as an injury concern or a small school background.

How good is 2020? This year we have no less than four early-1st locks who should be picked from #3-15 (Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills & Tristan Wirfs); two in the 15-25 mid-1st group (Austin Jackson and Josh Jones); three more in the typical 20-40 category (Lucas Niang, Prince Tega Wanogho, and Isaiah Wilson); and another three who’d be #25-45 picks if the year was weak enough to cause a sense of desperation. (Robert Hunt and Matt Peart are small school guys, and Trey Adams has medical red flags). Wide Receivers aren’t the only part of this class that’s amazingly deep.

What are the odds? Tackles don’t fall in the draft any more than QB’s or Edge Rushers. They just don’t. But you saw the list! It has to be considered.

As it happens, the Steelers are in pretty good shape at Tackle; far better than most of the league. Villanueva is on the far side of 30 but ought to be a league-average blindside protector for the next 2-4 years. Feiler is an RFA (big money in 2021), and likely to leave a hole when he moves in to play Guard. But that hole has two very viable contenders to fill it in Chuks Okorafor (blindside capable but hasn’t “arrived” yet) and Zach Banner (a true RT who has worked his way up). I confidently expect at least three of those four to be solid contributors for the foreseeable future.

The young men we are talking about here project as a lot more than “solid contributors”. These are Round 1 talents who should, on average, reach Villanueva’s level and have obvious all-pro-or-better ceilings if everything works out. I’m a little torn about whether the team would do better to (a) grab a great, run-blocking RT with Guard flexibility or (b) someone who profiles better as a blindside protector. In the abstract those long, lean, 300+ pound genius athletes are harder to find than the 320+ pound merely-great athletes. But enough is enough with the speculation! I will get OT-7 on my personal list, who just happens to be:

How much do I like this pick? Put it this way:

Fantasy Note From Art Rooney: “Congratulations, Scott. You just won Round 1… and you did it with a Round 2 pick. After we Minkah Bloody Fitzpatrick in the 1st! Kevin Colbert needs an heir…”

Lance Zierlein’s father was the Steelers’ offensive line coach for several years before Mike Munchak arrived. The son has forgotten more about offensive line play than I will ever know, and he isn’t given to pie in the sky speculations. When Zierlein says a prospect can “help now” it carries some weight. That said, let’s cut the statement back for the sake of argument. Let’s say that Niang will be a mere backup for his rookie year; we will have to wait for Year 2 before the decade-long Right Tackle starter and occasional all-pro emerges. Are you kidding me?

Offensive linemen are never sexy picks. They don’t put points on the scoreboard. They are just vital, foundational, long term parts of the team that you can’t survive without. If you dislike this pick, you don’t know football. It’s as plain and simple as that.

You can argue that the RB or the WR1 would be a home run while the OT is just a double to the wall. That’s fair. You can argue that a Round 1 Tackle won’t fall to #49 overall even in this crazy class. That is more than fair, and probably true. The glut of OT talent is a lot more likely to result in an all-star RB being available than a potential all-star at OT. But if a Tackle rated as a Top 20-40 ‘all-years’ talent really does become available, I say the team should jump for joy and run to the podium.

Equivalent OL talents: Austin Jackson, Josh Jones, Prince Tega Wanogho, and Isaiah Wilson. NOTE: Jackson and Wilson may be preferred to Niang because they are both only 20 years old.

Equivalent picks at other positions: RB’s Cam Akers, Deandre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire; WR’s Jalen Reagor, Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins, and Justin Jefferson; C/G Cesar Ruiz.

3:19 Lest anyone forget: MACK ILB DEVIN BUSH



Greatest. Draft. Ever. [At least until the next mock].

3:36 (Estimated Compensatory Pick at #100 overall): SAFETY JEREMY CHINN



A lot of the recent improvement in Pittsburgh’s defense comes from adding superior athletes with enough speed and flexibility to reclaim the middle of the field from tricky offensive coordinators armed with a multitude of fast weaponry and advantageous new rules. The main picks were Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), Terrell Edmunds, and Devin Bush. The depth behind those three leaves some room for concern, particularly at the Safety position. Even better, #3 Safeties can find lots of snaps in other parts of the game, from special teams to Big Nickel and Big Dime sub packages. Adding a Safety makes a lot of sense, even if it does delay my goal of giving the offense some real play makers.

SAF Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois. (Senior). 6’3”, 221 lbs. A playmaker for a very small program who might be described as a poor man’s Terrell Edmunds. The athletic profiles are remarkably similar, though Edmunds was more advanced as a player.(We cannot know if Chinn deserves the startling character raves that also helped to boost Edmunds’ stock. Chinn’s speed (4.45) and explosiveness wowed everyone at the Combine but he will see next to no defensive snaps as a rookie because the football IQ and technical nuances are too far behind. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile suggests that he might do even better to add ten pounds and convert to the Mack ILB side of the line – just as many said about Edmunds.

At this point in the post-Combine afterglow most fans doubt that Jeremy Chinn could fall out of Round 2, let alone all the way to a compensatory pick in Round 3. Consider this my humble effort to start dragging that kite back toward earth.

That athletic comparison to Edmunds is a very good one. The differences appear in all the other evaluation metrics: (i) Edmunds started for Virginia Tech rather than Nowhere U., (ii) Edmunds came from an illustrious football family, and (iii) Edmunds turned 21 around two months before the 2018 draft. That combination had his stock at the end of Round 2 on most public boards. It only crept up toward the late 1st in the final few weeks, when (iv) word leaked out of astonishingly good interviews and team meetings that gave him a much higher than expected floor. Jeremy Chinn is in the opposite situation for (i), (ii), and (iii), and we have no reason to assume that he has awed professional scouts with his off-field qualities for point (iv). If Edmunds was a legitimate late-2nd on an all-years, all-teams scale for most of 2018, then Chinn ought to be getting a late-3rd to early-4th grade in 2020.

So why not wait? It’s because I really do appreciate the value a good #3 Safety would provide, and this class offers a dearth of possibilities. I also think that Chinn would do better in Pittsburgh than almost anywhere else, because the Steelers can bring him along slowly. They do not need the SAF-3 to be more than a special teams super-stud, and (injuries aside) can afford to only expose him on defense with some relatively narrow sub packages. That’s the perfect situation for a player like Chinn. And he will have a legitimate chance to blossom here too, because there will be a serious salary cap crunch when both Fitzpatrick and Edmunds come off their rookie deals together.

Equivalent picks: Safeties Terrell Burgess, Kyle Dugger, and K’Von Wallace; TE’s Brycen Hopkins and Albert Okwuebugnam; Guards [numerous]; WR’s [numerous]; DT Leki Fotu.

4:18 RB ZACK MOSS or A.J. DILLON



You saw the lists up above. WR’s and RB’ are going to fall in this draft by simple dint of numbers. Zack Moss is a likely victim because he won’t be every team’s cup of tea. Teams that run Pittsburgh’s gap/power/inside zone scheme will have him rated as a Round 2 prospect, but those that look for home run hitters and outside zone players may not have him on their boards at all.