NFL Teams Now Prohibited From Conducting In-Person Pre-Draft Visits Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus has now severely impacted the 2020 NFL pre-draft process.

As of today, pre-draft visits by players with teams are no longer permitted due to coronavirus pandemic, per a memo sent out by the NFL. Additionally, the memo states that team personnel are prohibited from traveling to meet with draft prospects.

In lieu of pre-draft visits, NFL teams will be able to conduct up to three phone calls or video conferencing sessions a week with draft eligible players. those sessions, however, can’t be longer than hour and they cannot interfere with the player’s school schedule. All sessions must be reported to the league by teams as well.

With pre-draft visits and pro days now not being allowed, it will be interesting to see if teams announce publicly which players they had calls or video sessions with. This might ultimately be up to each team to announce. If that’s ultimately the case, the Pittsburgh Steelers might choose not to volunteer such information.

Below is a copy of the memo sent out to teams on Friday.