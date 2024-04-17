The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies, Graham Barton Visit, First-Round Pick Odds & More

Season 14, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the big news from Tuesday, which is former Duke OL Graham Barton finally having a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We discuss what a big deal that is when it comes to him potentially being the team’s first-round draft pick this year.

North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson was also in for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss him a bit as well. Later in the show, Alex and I go over the three players who were brought in for pre-draft visits on Wednesday.

Is Washington OL Troy Fautanu a tackle or guard at the NFL level? Alex and I discuss that topic during the show and mainly due to his height versus arm length. We discuss him potentially being a center convert like Barton should the Steelers ultimately draft him.

Alex has started his annual “What The Steelers Look For” studies when it comes to the NFL draft and specific positions and with him now completing the wide receiver and defensive end positions for 2024, we look at what his results show.

We also discuss the lack of players doing all of the drills throughout the pre-draft process and what that might mean for Alex’s studies moving forward. As part of the wide receiver box checking, I attempt to build the list out even more at that position based on projections.

More betting odds concerning several draft prospects have started to surface so we mix a few of those into our Wednesday podcast episode.

We make a quick run through of the Steelers’ 2024 pre-draft visitor list as it sits right now.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 109-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

