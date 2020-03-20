Contract Details For New Steelers DL Chris Wormley

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired defensive lineman Chris Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday via a trade and with that deal now consummated and digested we can now look at the Michigan product’s contract status and what his scheduled salary cap charge is for the 2020 season.

Wormley is now entering the final year of his rookie contract and he brings to Pittsburgh a base salary in 2020 of $2.133 million and that’s also set to be his salary cap charge.

So, why is Wormley’s last year of his rookie contract so expensive? It’s because he qualified for the NFL’s Proven Performance Escalator in his first three seasons with the Ravens by participating in 35% or more of the team’s total defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons. His original base salary jumped this offseason to $2.133 million, which is the amount of low restricted free agent tender.

If the Steelers want to, they could sign Wormley to a contract extension to lower his 2020 salary cap charge some. That’s probably unlikely to happen but it is an option just the same.

The Ravens took a dead money hit of $224,661 as a result of them trading Wormley to the Steelers.