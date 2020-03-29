2020 Offseason Questions: Will Chris Wormley Be In Pittsburgh In 2021?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the offseason, following a year in which they had high hopes for Super Bowl success, but ultimately fell short of even reaching the postseason at 8-8. It was a tumultuous season, both on the field and within the roster, and the months to follow figure to have some drama as well, especially in light of the team’s failure to improve upon the year before.

The team made some bold moves over the course of the past year, and some areas of the roster look quite a bit different than they did a year ago, or even at the start of the regular season. Whether due to injuries or otherwise, a lot has transpired, and we’re left to wonder how much more will change prior to September.

How will Ben Roethlisberger’s rehab progress as he winds toward recovery from an elbow injury that cost him almost the entire season? What about some of the key young players, some of whom have already impressed, others still needing quite a bit of growth? Will there be changes to the coaching staff? The front office? Who will they not retain in free agency, and whom might they bring in?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Will Chris Wormley still be a member of the Steelers in 2021?

For the second year in a row, though in different parts of the year and for different reasons, the Steelers have traded away a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2019, it was tight end Nick Vannett, whom they signed three weeks into the season. The move was necessitated by the season-ending injury to Xavier Grimble, with Zach Gentry the third tight end. Vance McDonald had just been injured as well, to top it off, and would miss the first game of Vannett’s tenure.

He was a player the Steelers liked coming out of college, and they had the need, so they were willing to pay that price to get a one-year look at him. They evidently decided that the look didn’t necessitate a furtherance of their relationship, at least not as much as they wanted to sign Eric Ebron, who is much more talented as a pass catcher.

Now they have added Chris Wormley, a defensive end who will be a free agent next year. With Javon Hargrave gone and Tyson Alualu, already approaching his mid-30s, in the final year of his contract, one would think that the Steelers should already be interested in retaining Wormley beyond this season, but it’s entirely unlikely they even entertain an extension for a young player they haven’t seen up close yet.