The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Signing Mark Barron, Roethlisberger, Pro Days, Contracts, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get to the latest on the accusation made last week by former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Josh Harris that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fumbled on purpose late in a 2014 Week 17 game. Former Steelers backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski has now weighed in on the topic so we pass along what all he had to say about Harris’ recent allegations.

The Steelers signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron over the weekend so Alex and I spend a lot of time reviewing what we have seen on tape so far during a recent study of the player. We discuss several games that Barron played in last season, how he was against the run and in coverage, and how the Steelers might use him in their defense this season.

After recapping the Steelers free agency moves to date, Alex and I talk a little about how all the moves potentially play into the team’s draft preparations. We also discuss the tight end the Steelers had in for a free agent visit on Monday and if we expect the team to sign a player that plays that position in the near future.

The 2019 college pro days are now in full swing and so Alex and I recap where all members of the Steelers organization have been spotted over the course of the last few days and which players they likely showed the most interest in thus far. We also talk about two big pro days that are scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Steelers recently did a contract restructure to free up some salary cap space so we cover the who and what related to that transaction in addition to going over the numbers related to the deal that new wide receiver Donte Moncrief recently signed. We also talk some about Roethlisberger still not signing a contract extension and if that really means much of anything at this point of the offseason.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Signing Mark Barron, Roethlisberger, Pro Days, Contracts, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-mar-19-episode-1135

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 95 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n