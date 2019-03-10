Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, March 10, 2019

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or watch. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – Now that the Steelers have traded away wide receiver Antonio Brown, fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will now need to show he can be a premier player in the league for Pittsburgh and without having the best in the league on the other side from him. Judging by the Sunday morning tweet by Smith-Schuster listed below, he looks like he’s up for the challenge that now awaits him in 2019. It’s interesting that his tweet also includes his great catch this past season against the Oakland Raiders, the team that Brown was traded to.

Shot #2 – With Brown’s career in Pittsburgh now seemingly over, below are clips of his first career NFL touch in 2010, which by the way that resulted in a touchdown, in addition to his first and last receptions as a member of the Steelers. Seems like just yesterday they drafted him in the sixth-round out of Central Michigan.

Shot #3 – Speaking of Brown’s situation, former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor had an interesting Sunday Twitter take on all what transpired since week 17 with the wide receiver. Obviously, “aquacades” should be “accolades.”

Shot #4 – During the recently held MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Steelers analytics coordinator Karim Kassam, provided some great insight into how analytics have evolved since he’s been in the NFL. Below is a great twitter thread complete with videos of Kassam’s comments provided by Billy Marshall. If you have some extra time on this Sunday, give these a watch.

Shot #5 – Will there be a long work stoppage after the 2020 season is over? Former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports believes there’s some optimism about a new NFL CBA without any stoppage happening and he offers up some ideas for the next labor agreement in a well thought-out post.

Shot #6 – The 2019 rules change proposals submitted by NFL team to considers were shared with all teams this past week Below is a tweet and link that looks at all what was proposed. This really is a good read and a few of the proposals you just might like.

Shot #7 – Every year at about this time the NFL puts out a nice question and answer release related to free agency. This year was no different and below is this year’s three-page offering that should bring several of you up to speed very quickly.