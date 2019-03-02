Steelers Have Formal Combine Interview Set With Florida Edge Jachai Polite

Florida edge-rusher Jachai Polite is considered by many to be a first-round draft prospect this year and the underclassman announced on Saturday that he has a formal meeting set up with the Pittsburgh Steelers while in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Florida pass rusher Jachai Polite "I feel like I'm the most athletic guy in this class' 19 formal meetings, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Steelers, Titans among them pic.twitter.com/cVBwatUsdc — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2019

Polite, who measured in at the scouting combine at 6025, 258-pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 9 3/4-inch hands, registered 15 total sacks in the 32 games that he played in at Florida dating back to 2016 and 11 of them came in 2018. In total, Polite registered 78 total tackles during his college career with 26.5 of them resulting in lost yardage.

The Steelers could certainly stand to use another edge-rusher in this year’s draft as they don’t currently have any experienced depth under contract for 2019 behind starting outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, both of whom are former first-round draft picks.

Polite is considered by many to be a top-40 player in this year’s draft class and many have him projected to be selected somewhere in the second half of the first round.

Polite and the rest of this year’s edge-rusher and linebacker class will go through the paces at the combine on Sunday.

Jachai Polite @RetireMoms details how the interviews have gone and his style as a player.#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/DOvCtOjhP9 — Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 2, 2019

Jachai Polite would be an ideal trade-down target for #Raiders. Here he is on not being the ideal size: #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Dx4kRJ8upr — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 2, 2019