Ravens To Sign Two Free Agents In S Earl Thomas, RB Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens have already lost a few players on both sides of the football so far during the offseason but on Wednesday they started to add a few new players via free agency agreements.

Just ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL league year on Wednesday, the Ravens came terms with free agent safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram.

Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who also reports that Ingram is expected to sign a three-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore.

Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Former Saints’ RB Mark Ingram intends to sign a three-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Thomas, who spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected by them in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft, missed most of the 2018 season due to a broken a bone in his left leg. During his long career with the Seahawks, Ingram registered 28 interceptions, forced 11 fumbles and had 684 total tackles. The three-time First-Team All-Pro will help the Ravens fill the void at safety that was created by the team recently cutting veteran Eric Weddle.

As for the Ravens addition of Ingram, who was originally selected in the first-round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, he arrives in Baltimore with 6,007 career rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. During his eight seasons with the Saints, Ingram also caught 228 total passes for 1,598 yards and 5 touchdowns.