Valentine’s Day Weekend 2019: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz and welcome back to your Friday Five Questions.

I’m filling in for Dave Bryan this week, who flew out to Florida for a couple days. He and the Terrible Podcast will return on Tuesday. Even with this being the offseason, still a busy time of year with plenty going on. The window to place the transition tag on Le’Veon Bell – the Steelers reportedly will do so – opens up in a couple days.

And as always, there’s been plenty of Antonio Brown news, the most recent development that he will meet with owner Art Rooney II. To me, it’s a Hail Mary attempt to try to fix a clearly shattered relationship. I’m sure it won’t be a surprise several of the questions this week revolve around AB but I did add a couple non-Brown related questions because I get it, the topic becomes tiring sometimes.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer during this Friday night and I hope to see several participate. Thank you for your continued support into the new year.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1. Will Antonio Brown be a Steeler this time next month (March 15th)? Yes or no.

2. Tell me one wide receiver, potential free agent or draft pick, you’d like to see signed to replace Brown should he be dealt.

3. Do you own an Antonio Brown jersey? If so, what do you plan on doing with it? Giving it away, burying it in your closet, or something else? Will this make you more hesitant to buy a Steelers’ jersey in the future?

4. We know the Steelers would like to re-sign some of their marquee free agents, like Jesse James. Others are almost certain to hit the market, like Stevan Ridley. But there are a couple guys inbetween. Will the Steelers re-sign Coty Sensabaugh, L.T. Walton, neither, or both, before the start of the new league year?

5. Who is one draft prospect you’d like us to profile in the near future?

2019 Friday Night Questions

Recap of 1st Offseason Weekend of 2019 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents were divided on whether they would watch any of the AAF games last weekend. The vote was 55% saying they planned to versus 45% saying no. Fess up – did you watch at least a part of a game?

Question 2: The Atlanta Legends and Memphis Express clearly need a new marketing team. Neither team got a single vote citing their logo as a favorite. The Orlando Apollos only got one vote. The Arizona Hotshots, San Antonio Commanders and Salt Lick Stallions all polled between 13-16%. The San Diego Fleet almost won the crown with 27% of the vote but Iron City beer drinkers tied it up casting their vote for the Birmingham Iron.

Question 3: Another tie. Nearly half of the respondents predict Le’Veon Bell wearing either a Houston Texans or New York Jets uniform next season (24% each). 17% see him in an Indianapolis; 13% somewhere in the USA as a Raider; 10% in that aquamarine Dolphin uniform; 7% holding out for Bell to be back in the Black & Gold and 3% as a Washington Redskin. No one predicted that he would not wear a uniform due to being suspended or deciding to focus on his singing career.

Question 4: If you don’t include re-signing Jesse James or Ramon Foster, only two offensive players were mentioned as free agents that the Steelers should pursue this offseason despite potentially losing two former first team offense all-pro players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Golden Tate and John Brown were the two wide receivers named. The other 14 potential free agents all play defense. Safety Tyrann Mathieu AKA the Honey Badger and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley were the runaway favorites. Three other safeties were mentioned: Earl Thomas, Eric Reid and Adrian Amos. Four outside linebackers: Jamie Collins, Preston Smith, Dee Ford and Za’Darius Smith. Defensive end Frank Clark. Four cornerbacks: Ron Darby, Bryce Callahan, Kareem Jackson & Brad Roby. Will any of these guys visit Pittsburgh for the sniff test?

Question 5: Over 62% of respondents say the Steelers will not place the transition tag on Le’Veon Bell prior to this year’s deadline. A number of those who said the Steelers would tag him also commented that they hoped that it would not happen. Superstar fatigue?

Well folks, here we are in the off season. The 2018 season is officially in the can. There were 139 folks that answered the Friday Night 5 Questions at least one time during the past contest. 18 folks answered all 22 weeks with 11 more just missing one week. Here are the leader boards from the past three seasons since I’ve started recapping results: