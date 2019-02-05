Report: Antonio Brown Not Arrested Following January Domestic Dispute In Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown just can’t seem to stay out of the daily news cycle.

Antonio Brown Involved In Domestic Dispute, Not Arrested https://t.co/ndmS7KxYFJ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2019

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Brown was involved in a domestic dispute sometime in January, but that incident did not result in him being arrested. The alleged incident took place in South Florida.

“Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made,” a Hollywood Police Dept. representative reportedly told TMZ.

A woman had reportedly contacted the Hollywood Police Dept. in mid-January and made a report alleging some sort of misconduct by Brown.

“The allegations are baseless and false,” Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement to ESPN. “It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation. We have no further comment.”

Brown has had his share of recent offseason issues in the state of Florida as last October it was reported that he was facing two lawsuits related to him allegedly throwing furniture from the balcony of his Sunny Isles Beach apartment building in April, which nearly hit a 22-month-old child.

One lawsuit against Brown stemming from that incident was filed on behalf of the alleged victim while the other one was filed by the landlord of the apartment over damage to the unit and furniture.

Brown is known to spend good portions of the offseason training in South Florida. The Steelers wide receiver went AWOL on the team during the final week of the 2018 regular season and several believe that he wants out of Pittsburgh now via a trade.