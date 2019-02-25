Ravens Part Ways With WR Micheal Crabtree After Just One Season

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with one of their veteran wide receivers as the team announced on Monday that they have released Michael Crabtree after just one season with the team.

We have released WR Michael Crabtree. pic.twitter.com/LRRDlAjISF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 25, 2019

Crabtree, who had signed a three year, $21 million contract with the Ravens last March that included a $7 million signing bonus, was reportedly due a $2 million roster bonus from the team on the fifth day of the upcoming 2019 NFL league year. In short, the Ravens paid Crabtree $8 million for one season as the wide receiver and former first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers was also paid a $1 million base salary in 2018.

Crabtree, who is now 31, registered 54 receptions for 607 yards and 3 touchdown in 2018 with the Ravens and he played in all 16 regular season games. Only fellow Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead registered more receptions in 2018 for the Ravens than Crabtree did.

With Crabtree now out of Baltimore that leaves just Snead and Chris Moore as the two wide receivers under contract with the Ravens for the 2019 season who had receptions in 2018. Wide receiver John Brown, who caught 42 passes for 715 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2018, is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent come the start of the 2019 league year next month. Brown had signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens last March.

In addition to them likely addressing the wide receiver position at some point during the first four rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Ravens could also look to sign a free agent at that position as well. Soon-to-be unrestricted free agent wide receivers Randall Cobb and Golden Tate could be potential targets for the Ravens, who might also try to re-sign Brown.

While the Ravens don’t currently have a second-round pick in this year’s draft, they are scheduled to pick twice in both the third and fourth rounds. Their first-round selection this year is currently scheduled to be the 22nd overall one.

As for Crabtree, he might get some quick interest from a team or two in the coming weeks. The Dallas Cowboys could be considered one of the early favorites to sign Crabtree as he is a Texas native.