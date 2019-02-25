Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 10 Steelers By Position

The updated Top 500 All-Time Steelers was posted a few weeks ago. With Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown likely wearing different uniforms next season it got me wondering where they stood with other Steelers greats at their position.

Here is a breakdown of top 10 Steelers by position group. The ranks are just how they stacked up on the top 500 list so not necessarily who amassed the most statistics. This considers overall contributions including on the field service, recognition and accomplishments in both regular & post season play.

Some position groups get thin quickly, while others like linebacker are likely missing some of your favorites. Maybe you don’t like where players are ranked. Let me know:

Slim pickings at quarterback.

Rank Steelers Top 10 QB’s Years Seasons 1 Terry Bradshaw 1970-83 14 2 Ben Roethlisberger 2004-2018 15 3 Kordell Stewart 1995-02 8 4 Bobby Layne 1958-1962 5 5 Neil O’Donnell 1990-95 5 6 Jim Finks 1949-55 7 7 Bubby Brister 1986-92 7 8 Mark Malone 1980-87 8 9 Mike Tomczak 1993-99 7 10 Tommy Maddox 2001-05 5

Solid group of runners.

Rank Steelers Top 10 RB’s Years Seasons 1 Franco Harris 1972-83 12 2 Jerome Bettis 1996-05 10 3 Le’Veon Bell 2013-17 5 4 John Henry Johnson 1960-65 6 5 Rocky Bleier 1968-80 11 6 Dick Hoak 1961-70 10 7 “Bullet” Bill Dudley 1942,45-46 3 8 Barry Foster 1990-94 5 9 Willie Parker 2004-09 6 10 Frank Pollard 1980-88 9

No shortage of quality receivers.

Rank Steelers Top 10 WR’s Years Seasons 1 Hines Ward 1998-11 14 2 Antonio Brown 2010-18 9 3 John Stallworth 1974-87 14 4 Lynn Swann 1974-82 9 5 Louie Lipps 1984-91 8 6 Ray Mathews 1951-59 9 7 Roy Jefferson 1965-69 5 8 Buddy Dial 1959-63 5 9 Dwight Stone 1987-94 8 10 Ron Shanklin 1970-74 5

TE starts strong but tails off.

Rank Steelers Top 10 TE’s Years Seasons 1 Heath Miller 2005-15 11 2 Elbie Nickel 1947-57 11 3 Bennie Cunningham 1976-85 10 4 Mark Bruener 1995-03 9 5 Jermane Tuman 1999-06 9 6 Randy Grossman 1974-81 8 7 Eric Green 1990-94 5 8 Matt Spaeth 2007-13 7 9 David Johnson 2009-16 5 10 Jesse James 2015-18 4

Very strong group of offensive linemen.

Rank Steelers Top 10 O-linemen Years Seasons 1 Mike Webster 1974-88 15 2 Dermontti Dawson 1988-00 13 3 Alan Faneca 1998-07 10 4 Maurkice Pouncey 2010-18 8 5 Tunch Ilkin 1980-92 13 6 Jon Kolb 1969-81 13 7 Larry Brown 1971-84 14 8 Ray Mansfield 1964-76 13 9 Sam Davis 1967-79 13 10 Dave DeCastro 2012-18 7

Cam Heyward needs another season or 2 to crack this line-up.

Rank Steelers Top 10 D-Linemen Years Seasons 1 Joe Greene 1969-81 13 2 Ernie Stautner 1950-63 14 3 LC Greenwood 1969-81 13 4 Casey Hampton 2001-12 12 5 Aaron Smith 1999-11 13 6 Brett Keisel 2002-14 12 7 Dwight White 1971-80 10 8 Dale Dodrill 1951-59 9 9 Gary Dunn 1977-87 11 10 Ben McGee 1964-72 9

Lot’s of others could be named.

Rank Top 10 Steelers LB’s Years Seasons 1 Jack Lambert 1974-84 11 2 Jack Ham 1971-82 12 3 James Harrison 2002-17 14 4 Greg Lloyd 1988-97 10 5 Andy Russell 1963-76 12 6 James Farrior 2002-11 10 7 Levon Kirkland 1992-2000 9 8 Jason Gildon 1994-03 10 9 Joey Porter 1999-06 8 10 David Little 1981-92 12

Standing by for DarthBlount47’s scream of rage. No one on current roster going to make this group.

Rank Top 10 Steelers DB’s Years Seasons 1 Rod Woodson 1987-96 10 2 Mel Blount 1970-83 14 3 Troy Polamalu 2003-14 12 4 Donnie Shell 1974-87 14 5 Jack Butler 1951-59 9 6 Carnell Lake 1989-98 10 7 Ike Taylor 2003-14 12 8 Dwayne Woodruff 1979-90 11 9 Mike Wagner 1971-80 10 10 Deshea Townsend 1998-09 12

I know, but kickers can win games in the clutch.

Rank Top 10 Steelers Kickers Years Seasons 1 Gary Anderson 1982-94 13 2 Armand Niccolai 1934-42 9 3 Roy Gerela 1971-78 8 4 Jeff Reed 2002-10 9 5 Lou Michaels 1961-63 3 6 Shaun Suisham 2010-14 5 7 Chris Boswell 2015-18 4 8 Norm Johnson 1995-98 4 9 Mike Clark 1964-67 4 10 Kris Brown 1999-01 3

Don’t underestimate the importance of field position.

Rank Steelers Top 10 Punters Years Seasons 1 Bobby Walden 1968-77 10 2 Josh Miller 1996-03 8 3 Craig Colquitt 1978-83 6 4 Harry Newsome 1985-89 5 5 Jordan Berry 2015-18 4 6 Daniel Sepulveda 2007-11 5 7 Pat Brady 1952-54 3 8 Chris Gardocki 2004-06 3 9 Mark Royals 1992-94 3 10 Bobby Joe Green 1960-61 2

There you go.

