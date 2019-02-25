Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 10 Steelers By Position

The updated Top 500 All-Time Steelers was posted a few weeks ago. With Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown likely wearing different uniforms next season it got me wondering where they stood with other Steelers greats at their position.
Here is a breakdown of top 10 Steelers by position group. The ranks are just how they stacked up on the top 500 list so not necessarily who amassed the most statistics. This considers overall contributions including on the field service, recognition and accomplishments in both regular & post season play.
Some position groups get thin quickly, while others like linebacker are likely missing some of your favorites. Maybe you don’t like where players are ranked. Let me know:
Slim pickings at quarterback.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 QB’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Terry Bradshaw
|1970-83
|14
|2
|Ben Roethlisberger
|2004-2018
|15
|3
|Kordell Stewart
|1995-02
|8
|4
|Bobby Layne
|1958-1962
|5
|5
|Neil O’Donnell
|1990-95
|5
|6
|Jim Finks
|1949-55
|7
|7
|Bubby Brister
|1986-92
|7
|8
|Mark Malone
|1980-87
|8
|9
|Mike Tomczak
|1993-99
|7
|10
|Tommy Maddox
|2001-05
|5
Solid group of runners.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 RB’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Franco Harris
|1972-83
|12
|2
|Jerome Bettis
|1996-05
|10
|3
|Le’Veon Bell
|2013-17
|5
|4
|John Henry Johnson
|1960-65
|6
|5
|Rocky Bleier
|1968-80
|11
|6
|Dick Hoak
|1961-70
|10
|7
|“Bullet” Bill Dudley
|1942,45-46
|3
|8
|Barry Foster
|1990-94
|5
|9
|Willie Parker
|2004-09
|6
|10
|Frank Pollard
|1980-88
|9
No shortage of quality receivers.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 WR’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Hines Ward
|1998-11
|14
|2
|Antonio Brown
|2010-18
|9
|3
|John Stallworth
|1974-87
|14
|4
|Lynn Swann
|1974-82
|9
|5
|Louie Lipps
|1984-91
|8
|6
|Ray Mathews
|1951-59
|9
|7
|Roy Jefferson
|1965-69
|5
|8
|Buddy Dial
|1959-63
|5
|9
|Dwight Stone
|1987-94
|8
|10
|Ron Shanklin
|1970-74
|5
TE starts strong but tails off.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 TE’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Heath Miller
|2005-15
|11
|2
|Elbie Nickel
|1947-57
|11
|3
|Bennie Cunningham
|1976-85
|10
|4
|Mark Bruener
|1995-03
|9
|5
|Jermane Tuman
|1999-06
|9
|6
|Randy Grossman
|1974-81
|8
|7
|Eric Green
|1990-94
|5
|8
|Matt Spaeth
|2007-13
|7
|9
|David Johnson
|2009-16
|5
|10
|Jesse James
|2015-18
|4
Very strong group of offensive linemen.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 O-linemen
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Mike Webster
|1974-88
|15
|2
|Dermontti Dawson
|1988-00
|13
|3
|Alan Faneca
|1998-07
|10
|4
|Maurkice Pouncey
|2010-18
|8
|5
|Tunch Ilkin
|1980-92
|13
|6
|Jon Kolb
|1969-81
|13
|7
|Larry Brown
|1971-84
|14
|8
|Ray Mansfield
|1964-76
|13
|9
|Sam Davis
|1967-79
|13
|10
|Dave DeCastro
|2012-18
|7
Cam Heyward needs another season or 2 to crack this line-up.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 D-Linemen
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Joe Greene
|1969-81
|13
|2
|Ernie Stautner
|1950-63
|14
|3
|LC Greenwood
|1969-81
|13
|4
|Casey Hampton
|2001-12
|12
|5
|Aaron Smith
|1999-11
|13
|6
|Brett Keisel
|2002-14
|12
|7
|Dwight White
|1971-80
|10
|8
|Dale Dodrill
|1951-59
|9
|9
|Gary Dunn
|1977-87
|11
|10
|Ben McGee
|1964-72
|9
Lot’s of others could be named.
|Rank
|Top 10 Steelers LB’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Jack Lambert
|1974-84
|11
|2
|Jack Ham
|1971-82
|12
|3
|James Harrison
|2002-17
|14
|4
|Greg Lloyd
|1988-97
|10
|5
|Andy Russell
|1963-76
|12
|6
|James Farrior
|2002-11
|10
|7
|Levon Kirkland
|1992-2000
|9
|8
|Jason Gildon
|1994-03
|10
|9
|Joey Porter
|1999-06
|8
|10
|David Little
|1981-92
|12
Standing by for DarthBlount47’s scream of rage. No one on current roster going to make this group.
|Rank
|Top 10 Steelers DB’s
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Rod Woodson
|1987-96
|10
|2
|Mel Blount
|1970-83
|14
|3
|Troy Polamalu
|2003-14
|12
|4
|Donnie Shell
|1974-87
|14
|5
|Jack Butler
|1951-59
|9
|6
|Carnell Lake
|1989-98
|10
|7
|Ike Taylor
|2003-14
|12
|8
|Dwayne Woodruff
|1979-90
|11
|9
|Mike Wagner
|1971-80
|10
|10
|Deshea Townsend
|1998-09
|12
I know, but kickers can win games in the clutch.
|Rank
|Top 10 Steelers Kickers
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Gary Anderson
|1982-94
|13
|2
|Armand Niccolai
|1934-42
|9
|3
|Roy Gerela
|1971-78
|8
|4
|Jeff Reed
|2002-10
|9
|5
|Lou Michaels
|1961-63
|3
|6
|Shaun Suisham
|2010-14
|5
|7
|Chris Boswell
|2015-18
|4
|8
|Norm Johnson
|1995-98
|4
|9
|Mike Clark
|1964-67
|4
|10
|Kris Brown
|1999-01
|3
Don’t underestimate the importance of field position.
|Rank
|Steelers Top 10 Punters
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Bobby Walden
|1968-77
|10
|2
|Josh Miller
|1996-03
|8
|3
|Craig Colquitt
|1978-83
|6
|4
|Harry Newsome
|1985-89
|5
|5
|Jordan Berry
|2015-18
|4
|6
|Daniel Sepulveda
|2007-11
|5
|7
|Pat Brady
|1952-54
|3
|8
|Chris Gardocki
|2004-06
|3
|9
|Mark Royals
|1992-94
|3
|10
|Bobby Joe Green
|1960-61
|2
There you go.
