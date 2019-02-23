NFL Draft

Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye is yet a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds of some mock drafts so far this offseason. With our draft profile of Oruwariye already on the site, a few readers have since been asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Penn State.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Oruwariye during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Oruwariye registered zero sacks in the 48 games that he played in at Penn State dating back to 2015 and he had just 2 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 8 interceptions to go along with 22 total pass breakups. I was able to track down most all of theses plays that Oruwariye made and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2015 ILL 4Q 2:26 3 9 ILL 26 PD VIDEO
2016 KENT 3Q 14:14 3 8 KENT 27 INT VIDEO
2016 IND 1Q 2:56 1 10 PSU 46 PD NO VIDEO
2017 AKRON 1Q 5:44 3 8 AKRON 42 INT VIDEO
2017 AKRON 2Q 14:28 1 AKRON 38 PD VIDEO
2017 PITT 1Q 11:45 3 9 PIT 18 PD VIDEO
2017 IND 3Q 14:33 3 6 IND 29 INT VIDEO
2017 NW 1Q 6:50 3 G PSU 28 INT VIDEO
2017 NW 3Q 5:48 1 8 NW 6 PD VIDEO
2017 MSU 2Q 9:31 1 10 MSU 18 PD VIDEO
2017 MSU 2Q :54 1 10 PSU 36 PD VIDEO
2017 MSU 3Q 14:14 1 10 MSU 26 PD VIDEO
2017 MSU 4Q 11:47 1 10 PSU 18 PD VIDEO
2017 MSU 4Q 7:32 2 10 PSU 24 INT VIDEO
2017 MSU 4Q 1:38 1 10 PSU 43 PD VIDEO
2018 APP 3Q 2:41 1 10 APP 25 FF VIDEO
2018 APP OT 15:00 1 10 PSU 15 INT VIDEO
2018 PITT 1Q 13:42 3 4 PITT 31 PD VIDEO
2018 PITT 1Q 1:14 1 10 PSU 31 INT VIDEO
2018 PITT 3Q 12:48 1 10 PITT 15 PD VIDEO
2018 KENT 2Q 6:51 2 2 KENT 46 TFL NO VIDEO
2018 KENT 2Q :48 3 G PSU 7 PD NO VIDEO
2018 KENT 3Q 7:36 1 10 KENT 24 PD NO VIDEO
2018 ILL 4Q 14:27 2 10 ILL 12 PD VIDEO
2018 MSU 2Q :40 1 10 PSU 39 PD VIDEO
2018 MSU 3Q 13:19 1 10 MSU 36 PD VIDEO
2018 MSU 4Q 1:03 1 10 MSU 35 PD VIDEO
2018 MSU 4Q :43 1 10 PSU 44 PD VIDEO
2018 IOWA 2Q 4:40 3 6 PSU 31 PD VIDEO
2018 IOWA 4Q 4:11 2 10 PSU 17 PD VIDEO
2018 WIS 2Q :18 3 3 WIS 29 INT VIDEO
2018 UMD 1Q 7:33 1 10 PSU 13 TFL VIDEO
2018 UMD 2Q 1:54 1 10 UMD 38 PD VIDEO
