Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye is yet a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds of some mock drafts so far this offseason. With our draft profile of Oruwariye already on the site, a few readers have since been asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Penn State.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Oruwariye during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Oruwariye registered zero sacks in the 48 games that he played in at Penn State dating back to 2015 and he had just 2 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 8 interceptions to go along with 22 total pass breakups. I was able to track down most all of theses plays that Oruwariye made and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.