Michigan State CB Justin Layne Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Michigan State underclassman cornerback Justin Layne is a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds of some recent mock drafts floating around. With our draft profile of Layne forthcoming on the site, a few readers are already asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Michigan State.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Layne during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Layne registered a half of a sack in the 34 games that he played in at Michigan State dating back to 2016 and 4.5 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 3 interceptions to go along with 24 total pass breakups and a forced fumble. He converted from wide receiver to cornerback during his 2016 freshman season so keep that in mind. I was able to track down all but 4 of the 34 key defensive plays listed above that Layne made during his college career and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

Justin Layne’s College Bio

Justin Layne’s College Stats

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2016 NU 1Q 8:39 3 6 NU 39 INT VIDEO
2016 RU 1Q 14:12 1 10 RU 20 TFL NO VIDEO
2016 RU 3Q 6:48 1 10 RU 32 TFL NO VIDEO
2016 PSU 4Q 3:59 1 10 MSU 40 PD VIDEO
2017 ND 4Q 5:04 3 7 MSU 24 TFL VIDEO
2017 MICH 2Q :41 3 12 MICH 35 FF VIDEO
2017 IND 1Q 13:58 2 3 IND 50 PD VIDEO
2017 PSU 1Q 1:39 2 10 MSU 29 PD VIDEO
2017 PSU 3Q 2:19 3 3 MSU 8 PD VIDEO
2017 OSU 3Q 9:28 3 G MSU 10 PD VIDEO
2017 OSU 3Q 4:46 1 10 OSU 29 PD VIDEO
2017 OSU 4Q 13:54 1 G MSU 7 INT VIDEO
2017 UMD 2Q 1:08 3 4 UMD 25 PD VIDEO
2017 UMD 4Q 4:04 1 10 UMD 47 PD VIDEO
2017 UMD 4Q 2:56 1 10 MSU 18 PD VIDEO
2018 USU 4Q 5:12 2 G MSU 1 PD VIDEO
2018 ASU 4Q 14:34 2 G MSU 6 PD VIDEO
2018 CMU 2Q 2:07 3 10 CMU 27 INT VIDEO
2018 CMU 4Q 12:18 2 7 MSU 22 PD VIDEO
2018 NU 1Q 14:52 3 10 NU 25 TFL VIDEO
2018 PSU 3Q :32 3 7 MSU 19 PD VIDEO
2018 PUR 1Q 8:26 2 G MSU 10 PD VIDEO
2018 PUR 4Q 12:48 3 3 MSU 44 PD VIDEO
2018 PUR 4Q 11:12 1 10 MSU 44 PD VIDEO
2018 PUR 4Q 4:44 2 9 MSU 31 PD VIDEO
2018 OSU 1Q 6:55 1 10 OSU 22 PD VIDEO
2018 OSU 1Q 2:34 2 10 OSU 26 PD VIDEO
2018 OSU 1Q 2:31 3 10 OSU 26 SCK VIDEO
2018 OSU 2Q 14:02 3 2 OSU 41 PD VIDEO
2018 OSU 2Q 8:06 2 7 MSU 17 PD VIDEO
2018 OSU 3Q 9:03 3 9 MSU 31 TFL VIDEO
2018 NEB 2Q 1:50 3 10 NEB 37 PD VIDEO
2018 RU 1Q 3:02 3 6 RU 31 PD NO VIDEO
2018 RU 2Q 7:04 3 4 RU 46 PD NO VIDEO
