Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Happy Thursday to you all and welcome back to the mailbag. Combine testing begins tomorrow. Really excited about that. If you haven’t already, bookmark our combine tracker that will update all the testing throughout the next couple days.

As always, we’re here for the next hour.

To your questions!

Spencer Krick:

Hey Alex!

As of right now, who do you think is the biggest playmaker on the back end that would fit what the Steelers the most at 20?

Alex: That’s a good question, Spencer. For the secondary, I would love to see Greedy Williams fall but I doubt that’ll happen. So Bryon Murphy and Deandre Baker are the next two guys I’m looking at. Two guys who can make that impact, be a starter early in their careers. Pair of prospects who will be in my personal mix for them at pick 20 when the draft comes. I think Baker will test better than some believe.

CP72: Alex,

Went back and looked. The Steelers have drafted 11 defensive backs over the last five years. Depending on how you feel about Sean Davis the only one that looks like a potentially good player is Edmunds. What in your opinion has been the fatal flaw in evaluating DBs for the Steelers?

Alex: That’s the million dollar question. I’m sure if the Steelers had the answer, you would’ve seen them make a change. I think they have taken time to adjust what they value in the secondary. Used to be guys who were strong against the run, excellent tacklers, especially at corner. Like it was back in 2005.

Then maybe they overcorrected. Starting looking at the box score (Golson, injury obviously made carer unknown, Holliman) and measurables (Burns, Brian Allen). Focused too much on potential than where guys are at now. Colbert joked about it on SNR yesterday. That Rooney once said in response to a coach/scout saying “this player just needs time”, “we don’t have time!” And the process to get guys on the field and produce at a high level is quicker now than it ever was.

But the best answer is a very complicated one that is out of my scope. It would take knowing exactly how their scouting process works, looking at their old reports (what players did they get right/wrong they didn’t draft?) and looking to see if it’s an evaluation/valuation problem or some sort of system issue in the scouting process. A lot to sift through when you ask that kind of question, important as it is.

@sbeeghley: Hey @ Alex_Kozora what do you see as adequate compensation in a trade for AB? # Askalex

Alex: One thing to make clear here. Finding 1:1 value for Brown, what he’s truly worth, and what you can actually get for him are two different things.

I’ve set my absolute floor at a 3rd but realistically, I think you can get a second for him. Kevin Colbert is talking a big game, and that’s the right approach (project strength publicly) to get as much for him as possible. I won’t rule out a first but I think it’s going to be very tough to do. If the team could wait until after his roster bonus, because the free agent pool will dry up and it isn’t strong to begin with, maybe you could get more leverage. Can they wait that long? Colbert hinted they wouldn’t.

So long story short. I think it’ll be a second and maybe something else. Like a conditional 5th next year than become a 4th or something big like, a third round pick if the team trading for Brown wins the Super Bowl. Incentive based pick.

Ike Evans: Alex….any chance you think they pull the trigger on a safety to play dimebacker in the first round? If so, who do you like for that role in the draft

Alex: Sure. It’s possible. It’s becoming a bigger and bigger role and you get the feeling the Steelers would prefer to have their 5th DB be more of a safety type than nickel. Watch out for Amani Hooker on Day Two.

Round One? Feels a little rich for guys like Taylor Rapp and Jonathan Abram. Maybe Dave’s guy, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would fit there. Heard he’ll have a good showing this week at Indy.

NickSteelerFan: Hey brother, cant believe the combine is already here!

Do you think that the Steelers will let a few average starters, like Sensabaugh, J. James, Foster, walk in free agency to cushion their chances of getting a higher comp pick for Leveon Bell leaving? Or do you think they operate totally disconnected from each other and they will try to bring back the people they want?

Alex: If they walk, that won’t be the reason. You don’t make your FA moves based off the comp formula. That’s such an obscure process that even teams can’t figure out. Not something I’d bank on. Players walk because the money or the opportunity isn’t right (or just better somewhere else). A guy like Jesse probably at least wants to see if he can be a #1 somewhere and yeah, maybe he can be for a team that doesn’t ask that position to be dynamic. Foster, the money here might not be good enough. Sensabaugh probably knows his odds of starting Day One in Pittsburgh next year aren’t great. All reasons not tied to the comp.

So yeah, vast majority of the time, it’s disconnected. Goal is to get good players, have a talented roster. Not collect comp picks.

Steeley Dan: Hey Alex… I probably spend more time thinking about the Steelers ILB situation than I should. Two questions: 1) Do you see Jon Bostic playing here in 2019. 2) Would they test Free Agency again, with or without Bostic on the roster? Thanks!

Alex: If Bostic is here, it’s not as a starting ILB. So I can’t see his role because he’s nothing more than an average special teamer. I’d move on and not lose any sleep over it.

Are you asking if they would sign another ILB this offseason? Sure. Bostic isn’t in the plans and they need a three-down caliber player. So regardless if he’s here or not, you’re searching for that guy. And if you can find one in free agency, you do it.