2019 NFL Scouting Combine Results And Daily Schedule

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway in Indianapolis and as usual, Alex Kozora and I will be tracking all of the daily combine drill results in real time for you in the large spreadsheet that you will find on the page linked below. The results for each position group are on different pages of the spreadsheet once again and you can see the navigation tabs for those at the very top of the sheet.

Below is the annual target test results for each position and event at combine that NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt recently posted on Twitter.

When you watch the NFL combine workouts this week, keep this chart handy. These are my target test results for each position and event. pic.twitter.com/w3yzY8PcGF — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 25, 2019

Below is the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule for you to follow along with and as usual, the NFL Network will once again have wire-to-wire coverage of the scouting combine.

Wednesday and Thursday at the combine is when team general managers and head coaches hold their media sessions and below is that schedule. Pittsburgh Steelers general manger Kevin Colbert will be available at the podium on Wednesday, February 27, at 11:15 a.m. ET and if you miss it live, we’ll have a full wrap up of everything he says on the site shortly after he’s done.

