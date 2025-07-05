Khan Extension ‘Acknowledgment’ Of QB Mess He Inherited, Believes Beat Writer

For a front office that’s been as stable as any in the NFL for more than three decades, it’s no shock to see Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan secure his first contract extension earlier in the week. A three-year pact that keeps him general manager through at least 2028, Khan has flipped the roster on its head. Quarterback remains a long-term question mark but the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo believes the extension is an admission from ownership of the difficult hand Khan was dealt.

“I think for Art Rooney II, I think it was acknowledgement that Omar took over at a time a month after Kenny Pickett was drafted,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Jack Hillgrove Friday. “The difficulties that have ensued with that draft pick not working out.”

Khan was officially hired in May of 2022, one month after Kevin Colbert conducted his final draft of his tenure. Pittsburgh’s general manager transition was unusual. The search to replace Colbert began in January of that year but wouldn’t end until after the bulk of free agency and post-draft, giving Khan as new general manager only a half-offseason in the role. The bulk of roster building had also passed and Khan couldn’t truly begin to build the roster until the 2023 offseason. Khan was forced to cook the dish with someone else’s groceries.

Colbert’s final class was among his worst. Pickett proved to be the incorrect pick. Third-rounder DeMarvin Leal was a position-less bust, still on roster but barely hanging around. Second-rounder George Pickens was big on talent but also proved to be the latest in a line of Steelers’ mercurial wide receivers. Free agency wasn’t much better with the additions of QB Mitch Trubisky and C Mason Cole. Since, Khan has been undoing those selections while rebuilding the rest of the roster, investing in a neglected offensive line.

“They’re giving Omar plenty of time to get this done while acknowledging that he took over at a time with a draft pick at quarterback that was not his,” Fittipaldo said.

Next year’s draft will likely be Khan’s first big swing at the position. Pittsburgh has plenty of draft picks and a likely stronger pool of options to consider a 2026 first round quarterback. The draft being held in Pittsburgh doesn’t hurt, either. There’s no guarantee the Steelers come away with a blue-chip prospect but the team figures to pound the pavement and scout all viable options.

While Kevin Colbert had his warts, he did the one thing Khan and Mike Tomlin have yet to do. Identify and secure the next franchise quarterback. Khan’s extension gives him plenty of time to find that player.