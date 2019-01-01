2019 NFL Scouting Combine Results Tracker









The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway in Indianapolis and as usual, we will be tracking all of the results in real time for you in the large spreadsheet that you see below. The results for each position group are on different pages of the spreadsheet and you can see the navigation for those at the very bottom of the page.

Also, please notice the header legend below as well and note that the heights and weights that include an asterisk * are the pre-combine measurements listed on nfl.com. As the NFL Network and NFL.com updates those numbers, we will change ours and remove the asterisk *.

As always, please let me know about any errors that you might find so they can be fixed.

Legend

COMB # = Official Player Combine Number

HGT = Height

WGT = Weight

ARM – Arm Length

HANDS = Hand Size

40 (1) = First 40-yard dash time per NFL Network coverage

40 (2) = Second 40-yard dash time per NFL Network coverage

40 (O) = Official 40-yard dash time from NFL Network coverage and NFL.com

10 (1) = First 10-yard split time per NFL Network coverage

10 (2) = Second 10-yard split time per NFL Network coverage

225 = Reps of 225 pound Bench Press

VERT = Best Vertical Jump

BJ = Best Broad Jump

20S = Best 20-yard Shuttle Time

60S = Best 60-yard Shuttle Time

3C = Best 3-Cone Time







