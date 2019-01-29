Steelers Waive CB Trey Johnson From Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Monday as cornerback Trey Johnson was waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Johnson, who was signed originally by the Steelers last May as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, was waived injured in early July with a shoulder injury that required surgery. After clearing waivers, Johnson reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list on a split salary and he stayed there the entire season.

Johnson was originally given a signing bonus of $7,500 last May and with him being waived on Monday the Steelers will now have a dead money charge of $5000 with his name attached to it.

Johnson reportedly measured in at his 2018 pro day at 5114, 184-pounds and was listed as having run his 40-yard-dash in 4.38 seconds. He was one of the Steelers 13 undrafted free agents that were originally signed back in May. He registered 120 tackles and 4 interceptions during his college career.