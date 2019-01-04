Steelers Sign LB Tegray Scales, WR Diontae Spencer To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced two more early offseason signings on Friday as linebacker Tegray Scales and wide receiver Diontae Spencer were both signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

Scales, who played his college football at Indiana, was signed originally in May as undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams. He was waived by the Rams in August and eventually landed on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts for a few weeks in December. He measured in at last year’s scouting combine at 6003, 230-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.77-seconds in addition to doing 27 reps on the bench.

Scales became the first Indiana linebacker to earn All-America honors (2016) since 1987 and the first to collect first team All-Big Ten recognition (2017) since 1988. He finished third on IU’s charts with 46 career tackles for loss (152 yards), sixth with 18 career sacks (104 yards) and 10th with 325 stops. He also recorded 13 double-digit tackle games, four multi-sack games and 14 multi-TFL games. Scales appeared in 48 games with 26 career starts for Hoosiers, and added 218 solo stops, eight interceptions (1 pick-6), two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, nine quarterback hurries and eight pass breakups.

As for Spencer, who played his college football at McNeese State, he has spent the last several seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks. In 2014 he went undrafted and was signed originally by the St. Louis Rams as a free agent. They waived him that July.

Last season with Redblacks, Spencer was named a CFL All-Star after finishing the year with 849 punt return yards and 815 yards on kickoff returns and 81 receptions for 1,007 yards and 7 touchdowns.

At Spencer’s 2014 pro day, he reportedly measured in 5076, 173-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.34-seconds.