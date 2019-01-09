Steelers Sign Former Youngstown State TE Kevin Rader To Reserve/Future Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another Reserve/Futures signing on Wednesday as free agent tight end Kevin Rader has now been added to the offseason roster.

We have signed TE Kevin Rader to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/MksDWDggHb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2019

Rader, who was signed originally in May 2018 as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers out of Youngstown State, reportedly measured in at his pro day at 6037, 250-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.92-seconds.

After playing his freshman season as a defensive lineman at Youngstown State, Rader converted to tight end as a sophomore. He went on to record 41 receptions for 601 yards and 4 touchdowns during his final three seasons that included him registering a career-high 22 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. In his 2018 game against Pittsburgh, Rader caught 6 passes for 100 yards with a long reception of 36 yards

During the 2018 preseason, Rader did not register any offensive stats as a member of the Packers and he was ultimately waived by them in September.

New #Steelers TE Kevin Rader had a last-second, game-winning TD catch in the NCAA FBS semifinals a few years ago pic.twitter.com/LoAdp1NuCT — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 9, 2019