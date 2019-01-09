Report: Broncos Choose Fangio Over Munchak To Be Their Next Head Coach

It sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers might just be able to keep Mike Munchak as their offensive line coach after all.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos have decided to hire current Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to be their new head coach instead of Munchak.

Heading into Wednesday it was believed that the Broncos would name either Fangio or Munchak as their next head coach with the former reportedly having the edge.

Denver reached agreement with Bears’ DC Vic Fangio to become the Broncos’ next head coach, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN. It will be a four-year deal plus a team option for a fifth, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

If the Broncos do indeed go with Fangio, it’s likely that Munchak will remain the Steelers offensive line coach, a job he has had since 2014. While Munchak reportedly had interest from other teams to possibly become their new head coach, the Broncos eventually became the most-likeliest landing spot for the Hall of Famer over the course of the last week.

Munchak reportedly had no interest in interviewing for the still open head-coaching job with the Miami Dolphins and one other team that reportedly had early interest in him, the Green Bay Packers, announced on Tuesday that they have hired Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers also filled their head coach vacancies on Wednesday with the hirings of Kliff Kingsbury and Bruce Arians, respectively.

The Cleveland Browns are also expected to name offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach on Wednesday.