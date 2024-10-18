Depot After Dark: Broncos Elevate Former Steeler, Snoop Names Mount Rushmore, Dog In Justin Fields

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 17.
BRONCOS ELEVATE FORMER STEELER
In 2023, the Steelers made multiple moves to shore up their inside linebacker position. Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander both looked like solid additions, until they both suffered awful injuries and had their seasons ended. Holcomb is still recovering with the Steelers, but Alexander is now a member of the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Now, it looks like he’ll be playing in a game with them.
As reported by Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the Broncos have elevated Alexander to their main roster for their game against the New Orleans Saints tonight. Here’s hoping Alexander has a good showing, looking like he’s back to his old self.
SNOOP NAMES MOUNT RUSHMORE
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Steelers fans. He was recently in attendance for their game against the Dallas Cowboys. While in Pittsburgh, Snoop was also asked to name his Mount Rushmore of Steelers players. That means he’s picking the four best players in Steelers history in his opinion.
As seen on Sunday Night Football on NBC’s Twitter, Snoop gives some good answers. He states that “Mean” Joe Greene is his favorite Steeler of all time, and then includes four separate players on his Mount Rushmore. It’s a great list that shows his dedication as a fan.
DOG IN JUSTIN FIELDS
Some NFL players just have an ability that can’t be quantified. They just have an “it” factor that makes them special. Some people would say they have that dog in them. Now, Bill Connelly of ESPN has tried to generate a stat that measures the amount of dog in a college quarterbacks over the last 10 years. Justin Fields managed to rank very high on the list.
It’s a funny list that measures a funny stat, but it does put Fields at No. 2 on the list. According to Connelly, Fields is almost 100% dog. That certainly showed up if you watched him at Ohio State. There’s a reason he was drafted so highly. Fields may be getting benched, but at least he can take solace in the fact that he is a dog.