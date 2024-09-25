‘Not All On Him:’ Former Broncos Safety Clears Air On Russell Wilson In Denver

Russell Wilson’s stock was at an all-time low after he struggled with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and 2023. Some media members have pointed to Wilson’s bad attitude as a reason for that failure. However, Justin Simmons, one of his former Broncos teammates, recently tried to dispute the notion that Wilson was totally responsible for the Broncos’ lack of success.

“I got nothing but respect for them,” Simmons said of Wilson and his wife on a recent episode of The GOAT Farm Show. “It didn’t work out, and we’ll just call it exactly how it lies. It didn’t work out and it wasn’t in any way a match, and in a lot of ways just wasn’t good in general. But I think that’s not all on him either.

“There’s a lot of things that we didn’t do to help him, and we just didn’t get it done. But [Wilson], as a player, I think he’s a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Then as a person, you’re not going to find many people better than him.”

Simmons played safety for the Broncos from 2016-2023, and he was one of their best players during that time, being a multi-time All-Pro. He had the respect of the team, and if anyone would know what Wilson was really like, it’s him. Some media members have had a strange agenda against Wilson, trying to paint him as a diva and locker-room problem. Simmons disputes all of that.

Wilson’s first season in Denver certainly shouldn’t be blamed entirely on him. Nathaniel Hackett, the head coach that year, completely failed in his role. He didn’t even make it to the end of the season, becoming one of a handful of NFL coaches to get fired before their first year ended.

Wilson’s second season was when he began to receive the bulk of the blame for the team not winning. He and head coach Sean Payton reportedly did not get along, and that might be what Simmons is referring to when he mentions that Wilson and the Broncos weren’t a good fit. No one was a diva or an awful teammate. It was just like trying to put a square peg through a round hole.

Some of the blame should be put on Wilson because he was the starting quarterback. Obviously, he plays a big part in winning and losing. However, he wasn’t as bad as some would make you believe. Wilson ended his Broncos tenure with a record of 11-19. It’s hard to imagine one player being totally responsible for losing 19 games.

Simmons is also proof that not all of Wilson’s teammates dislike him. He makes it clear that he believes Wilson is one of the best on the field and still somehow even better off of it. That good attitude has been what the Steelers have gotten so far. Wilson has been a great leader, and he’s handled all of his personal adversity like a pro.

Could you call Wilson corny? Yes, but if that’s the worst thing about him, then what is everyone complaining about? There are other NFL players who have committed actual crimes and don’t receive as much criticism.

Simmons’ words probably won’t stop some people from disliking Wilson, but hopefully it helps clean some of the mud off of his name. When he was with the Broncos, they failed, but he shouldn’t be used as a scapegoat for that. Not everyone has to like Wilson but telling people that he’ll poison any locker room he’s in just isn’t right. Hopefully he gets a chance to prove his doubters wrong on the field.