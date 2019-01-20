Rams Vs. Saints NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will play in the NFC Championship game on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the winner of course will advance to the Super Bowl LIII.
Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.
The Saints, by the way, are currently favored by 3-points at MyBookie.ag.
Brres to Kamara #Saints pic.twitter.com/EwillIjshD
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
#Rams #Saints INT pic.twitter.com/qXyJKvw6md
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
Watch the RB pickup #Saints pic.twitter.com/vDycc3m59i
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
#Rams fake punt pic.twitter.com/sLykoUj31U
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
Sort of a slot fade #Rams pic.twitter.com/jm4vMJAt37
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
Stealing TD #Rams pic.twitter.com/aO0GmWJkZX
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 20, 2019
Rams Inactives:
RB Justin Davis
OL Jamil Demby
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Tanzel Smart
DB Darious Williams
OLB Trevon Young
Saints Inactives:
C Will Clapp
WR Keith Kirkwood
T Derek Newton
LB Manti Te’o
DT Tyrunn Walker
RB Dwayne Washington
TE Benjamin Watson