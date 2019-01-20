Rams Vs. Saints NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will play in the NFC Championship game on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the winner of course will advance to the Super Bowl LIII.

Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.

The Saints, by the way, are currently favored by 3-points at MyBookie.ag.

Rams Inactives:

RB Justin Davis

OL Jamil Demby

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart

DB Darious Williams

OLB Trevon Young

Saints Inactives:

C Will Clapp

WR Keith Kirkwood

T Derek Newton

LB Manti Te’o

DT Tyrunn Walker

RB Dwayne Washington

TE Benjamin Watson