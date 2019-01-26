Pouncey Brothers Back In Pro Bowl For Just 2nd Time In Eight NFL Seasons Together

When the Pouncey twins came into the league in 2010 and 2011, they may have assumed that they would get the opportunity to spend every year together in the Pro Bowl, at the very least, even if they were never on the same team. Eight years into Mike Pouncey’s career, however, the two have only been on the roster at the same time twice, this second time being this year.

Maurkice Pouncey has made the Pro Bowl seven times during his nine-year career. The only seasons for which he was not awarded that distinction were those in which he missed all or virtually all of the season, in 2013 and in 2015.

Mike Pouncey has made the Pro Bowl four times, but two of the seasons in which he made it were in 2013 and 2015, so the only time the two have gotten the opportunity to be in the Pro Bowl together prior to this current iteration was in 2014.

It’s been four years since then and a lot has changed. Maurkice had a career-threatening injury. Mike went through a very public situation with Jonathan Martin in which he was accused of bullying the former offensive lineman, the effects of which still linger. He is in a new city now as well with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his first seven seasons in Miami.

“This is our family vacation”, Mike Pouncey told reporters down at the Pro Bowl this week in Orlando. I should probably remind you that they were born and raised in Florida, and even played for the Florida Gators in college. Mike had played his entire football career in the state up until 2018. They had over 50 family members with them.

“It’s awesome”, Mike said of getting to experience the Pro Bowl not just with his brother but with his family. “This brings back so many great memories. Our Florida days were some of the best times of our lives. We had one of the greatest college football teams ever. To be back out here playing again on the same football field is moments we won’t forget”.

Mike now wears number 53, the same number as Maurkice, and the backs of their jerseys only say ‘Pouncey’, so they joked that they might switch helmets. “Maybe I’ll be a Charger for a play”, Maurkice said. “You never know”.

Oh yeah, they’re identical twins, in case you forgot.

Maurkice is coming off of his best season, I think, since 2014. After suffering a career-threatening leg injury in 2015, he has made the Pro Bowl in each year since, but this was the first in which I felt it was definitely deserve. He also made the (second-team) All-Pro list for the first time since 2014.