2019 Senior Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

The 70th annual Senior Bowl game will get underway shortly in Mobile, AL and as usual, we are providing an open format for those who wish to discuss the college All-Star game in addition to talking about individual players.

The North and South rosters for this year’s Senior Bowl game are below and if you missed the full measurements of all the players that took place on Tuesday.

I will post highlights from the game in this post as the afternoon progresses.

At least two players playing in today’s Senior Bowl are likely to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers three months from now.

watch the LSU tight end pic.twitter.com/JCKEsR5J2B — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 26, 2019

Saunders with the club-swim for the sack #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/sBLHvX4Kro — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 26, 2019