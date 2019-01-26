2019 Senior Bowl Game Preview: 6 Players For Steelers Fans To Watch

The 2019 Senior Bowl will be played Saturday afternoon and below are just a few draft hopefuls that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers might want to pay close attention to. We’ll have a game thread posted later today for those of you would like to discuss the annual all-star game. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be watched on the NFL Network. The game is being played again at Mobile, AL in Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

CB Amani Oruwariye – (Penn State) – 6016-204 – (North No. 21) – Oruwariye is likely to be selected somewhere in the top 50 picks this year and is one of the top cornerbacks at this year’s Senior Bowl. He registered 107 total tackles in the 48 total games he played in at Penn State to go along with 8 interceptions, 22 pass breakups and one forced fumble. He officially measured in at the senior Bowl at 6016, 204-pounds, with 8 5/8-inch hands, 32-inch arms and a 75 5/8-inch wingspan. The Steelers reportedly met with Oruwariye at the Senior Bowl.

Amani Oruwariye College Bio

WR Terry McLaurin – (Ohio State) – 6000-205 – (North No. 10) – While Deebo Samuel out of South Carolina might be considered the best wide receiver at this year’s Senior Bowl, McLaurin sure seems to have helped his stock this past week as there’s clips of him all of Twitter making defensive backs look silly in one-on-one drills. While McLaurin had increasing production in his four seasons at Ohio state, he managed to catch 75 total passes with 35 being his single-season high. He was in the end zone quite a bit, however, as evidenced by his 19 total touchdown receptions. McLaurin also looks like he can possibly play special teams at the NFL level and especially as a gunner on the punt coverage team.

Terry McLaurin College Bio

DT Isaiah Buggs – (Alabama) – 6025-295 – (South No. 49) – After mostly playing defensive end at Alabama, Buggs will likely have to move inside at the NFL level and he was asked to do just that during the Senior Bowl practices this past week and it looked like he handled that well and even ended up receiving the Senior Bowl practice award for defensive linemen on Friday. In 29 games played in at Alabama, Buggs registered 102 total tackles and 11 sacks. 17.5 of his tackles went for lost yardage. He could potentially start his NFL career as backup nose/defensive tackle and even play some in sub packages up front because of his ability to get after the quarterback. Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar should know Buggs well.

Isaiah Buggs College Bio

Edge Ben Banogu – (TCU) – 6034 -247 – (North No. 52) – I knew nothing about Banogu entering this week but since then have watched quite a bit of him. He is every bit a tweener and one of the few edge rushers at this year’s Senior Bowl that really matches what the Steelers look for in 3-4 outside linebackers. He did not drop much at TCU in the games that I’ve watched but he did do it. He also played on his feet quick regularly on his way to registering 16 sacks over the course of the last two seasons. While not a super twitchy or an elite athlete, Banogu can get after the quarterback and is good at getting the football out via his sacks. He has good awareness and can play the run well from what I’ve watched. Watch his 2018 game against Baylor as that shows a lot of what he does well and not so well.

Ben Banogu College Bio

TE Foster Moreau – (LSU) – 6042 – 250 – (South No. 18) – Moreau reportedly met with the Steelers this past week and figures to be a late-round target for the team. He’s a do-it-all tight end that wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game at LSU as he registered just 52 receptions for 629 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 49 total games that he played in. He was issued the coveted No. 18 LSU jersey as a senior in 2018. He can block and lined up all over in LSU’s offense and he seems to be a little faster than most think. looks like he can play special teams as well. He’ll be one to watch perform at this year’s combine when it comes to his times.

Foster Moreau College Bio

LB Drue Tranquill – (Notre Dame) – 6020 – 228 – (North No. 42) – Tranquill is a safety-turned-rover-turned-linebacker who registered 293 total tackles in 52 total college games at Notre Dame. He can play the run and cover and thus might find himself a role in the NFL as a dime package player. He’s going to be an interesting player to breakdown thoroughly the next several weeks and he could wind up being an early day-three selection with a solid showing at the combine. Look for Tranquill to make a lot of tackles during Saturdays Senior Bowl. Like a few others on this list, Tranquill was given the practice award for his position group this past week.

Drue Tranquill College Bio