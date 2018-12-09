Week 14 Early Game Open Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Oakland Raiders later this afternoon and that means most of us can sit back and watch several of the other key Week 14 games that will talker place starting at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Included in the early games is the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins hosting the New England Patriots. Additionally, the Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts in early game action. The Chiefs, Patriots and Texans all entered Week 14 as higher AFC seeds than the Steelers. While the Steelers can’t improve their seed in Week 14, they certainly could drop a few spots if they lose to the Raiders and the Ravens beat the Chiefs.

As usual, we invite yinz to discuss the early games in the comment section below this post and I will add some video highlights below as the afternoon action progresses.

Have a great and safe Sunday and thank you for visiting the site today.